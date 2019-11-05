White House Chief of Staff Summoned to Testify in Impeachment Probe against Donald Trump
Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney is the highest-ranking White House official to be summoned in the impeachment probe, although he is unlikely to testify.
Donald Trump's acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. (Reuters)
Washington: US House impeachment investigators on Tuesday summoned President Donald Trump's acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney for a deposition, saying he has "substantial first-hand knowledge" of Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine.
"The investigation has revealed that you may have been directly involved in an effort orchestrated by President Trump, his personal agent, Rudolph Giuliani and others to withhold... nearly $400 million in security assistance in order to pressure (Ukraine) to pursue investigations that would benefit President Trump's personal political interests," the chairmen of the three committees leading the probe wrote.
Mulvaney is the highest-ranking White House official to be summoned in the impeachment probe, although he is unlikely to testify on Friday as requested given the White House's opposition to administration officials cooperating with the probe.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Why is Shehnaz Gill So Scared of Himanshi Khurana?
- 'Don't Touch Me, I'm Celebrity': Twitter Mocks Ranu Mondal for 'Misbehaving' with Fan
- Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera Launched: Features, Price and More
- Want to Protect Your Child From The 999 AQI Air? Here Are Some Air Purifiers
- Warning Graphic Visuals! Andre Gomes Suffers Horror Ankle Injury, Son Heung-min Sees Red Card in Tears | WATCH