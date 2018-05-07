GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Trump CIA Nominee Sought to Withdraw Over Interrogation Role: Report

Trump named Haspel, the first woman tapped to head the agency, to succeed Mike Pompeo, who became secretary of state last month.

Reuters

Updated:May 7, 2018, 7:31 AM IST
Gina Haspel, picked by U.S. President Donald Trump to head the Central Intelligence Agency, is shown in this handout photograph released on March 13, 2018. CIA/Handout via Reuters
Washington: President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the CIA, Gina Haspel, sought to withdraw over concerns about her role in the agency's interrogation program, The Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing four unidentified senior U.S. officials.

Haspel was summoned to the White House on Friday for a meeting to discuss her history in the interrogation program that employed techniques, including waterboarding, widely condemned as torture, it reported.

She told the White House she would step aside to avoid a brutal Senate Intelligence Committee confirmation hearing on Wednesday that might damage the Central Intelligence Agency, the officials told the Post. She then returned to agency headquarters in Langley, Virginia.

White House aides, including legislative affairs liaison Marc Short and spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, then rushed to Langley for discussions on Friday that lasted several hours but did not secure a commitment from her to stick with the nomination, the paper said.

Only on Saturday afternoon was the White House assured she would not withdraw, the Post quoted the officials as saying.

Trump named Haspel, the first woman tapped to head the agency, to succeed Mike Pompeo, who became secretary of state last month.

Haspel's nomination has encountered opposition over her role in a now-defunct program in which the agency detained and interrogated al Qaeda suspects in secret prisons overseas using techniques widely condemned as torture.

Former President George W. Bush authorized the Rendition, Detention and Interrogation Program after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

