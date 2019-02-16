English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Trump Claims Japan PM Nominated Him for Nobel Peace Prize
Donald Trump claimed he had done more for world peace and saved thousands of lives globally.
File image of Donald Trump and Shinzo Abe. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday claimed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize over his outreach to North Korea but said he did not expect to win the coveted award.
He said he had received a five-page letter from Abe informing him that he had nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Prime Minister Abe of Japan gave me the most beautiful copy of a letter that he sent to the people who give out a thing called the Nobel Prize. He said I have nominated you, respectfully, on behalf of the people of Japan. I am asking them to give you the Nobel Peace Prize. I said thank you, Trump told reporters at the White House.
I will probably never get it. They gave it to Obama. He didn't know what he got it for. He was there for about 15 seconds and got the Nobel Prize. With me, I probably will never get it, he said.
Trump claimed he had done more for world peace and saved thousands of lives globally.
If you look at Syria, I stopped the slaughter of perhaps three million people. Nobody talks about this. They don't talk about that. Russia, Iran, and Syria were going to go in and perhaps destroy three million people in order to get 45,000 terrorists, Trump said.
He said his administration had been doing a lot of good work, but his administration got no credit for it.
I think the people understand what we do. So, Prime Minister Abe gave me — it's the most beautiful five-page letter. The Nobel Prize. He sent it to them, Trump said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
He said he had received a five-page letter from Abe informing him that he had nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Prime Minister Abe of Japan gave me the most beautiful copy of a letter that he sent to the people who give out a thing called the Nobel Prize. He said I have nominated you, respectfully, on behalf of the people of Japan. I am asking them to give you the Nobel Peace Prize. I said thank you, Trump told reporters at the White House.
I will probably never get it. They gave it to Obama. He didn't know what he got it for. He was there for about 15 seconds and got the Nobel Prize. With me, I probably will never get it, he said.
Trump claimed he had done more for world peace and saved thousands of lives globally.
If you look at Syria, I stopped the slaughter of perhaps three million people. Nobody talks about this. They don't talk about that. Russia, Iran, and Syria were going to go in and perhaps destroy three million people in order to get 45,000 terrorists, Trump said.
He said his administration had been doing a lot of good work, but his administration got no credit for it.
I think the people understand what we do. So, Prime Minister Abe gave me — it's the most beautiful five-page letter. The Nobel Prize. He sent it to them, Trump said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
37 Jawans Killed In The Deadliest Attack On Security Forces In Kashmir
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 37 Jawans Killed In The Deadliest Attack On Security Forces In Kashmir
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Thursday 14 February , 2019 2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Live TV
Recommended For You
- "Completely Unexpected But a Dream Come True" - Markande Revels in India Call-up
- US Woman Marries Zombie Child Doll in Intimate Ceremony, Says They Want to Have Kids Now
- From Nick Jonas to Her Tattoo, Priyanka Chopra Answers Most Googled Questions About Her
- Shell Be Loved: Tortoise Couple Breaks Up After Century Together, and We're Not Over It
- WhatsApp to Give You Option Before Being Added to Groups: Here is How to Use
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results