Trump Confirms He Will Announce Supreme Court Pick on Saturday

President Donald Trump confirmed Tuesday that he will announce his pick for the Supreme Court seat left open by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday.

"I will be announcing my Supreme Court Nominee on Saturday, at the White House! Exact time TBA," Trump said.

Democratic opponents, led by presidential candidate Joe Biden, have demanded that the Republicans hold off on replacing Ginsburg until after the November 3 election. However, Trump and the leaders of the Republican-held Senate have said they will go ahead and fill the seat.