Trump Congratulates Boris Johnson, Says Britain and US Free to Strike New Trade Deal After Brexit
US President Donald Trump said Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a 'massive' new trade deal after Brexit.
File photo of Boris Johnson and Donald Trump (Reuters Image)
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday congratulated UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his election victory, saying their two countries were now free to strike a "massive" new trade deal.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks set to win a comfortable majority in parliament after Thursday's election. "Congratulations to Boris Johnson on his great WIN!", Trump tweeted.
"Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT. This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the E.U. Celebrate Boris!" Johnson has touted a US trade deal as a prize of Britain leaving the EU, but the opposition Labour party claims this will open up Britain's much-loved National Health Service (NHS) to US firms.
The British prime minister has repeatedly denied this and Trump -- who said on a previous visit that "everything is on the table" -- insisted last week he had no interest in the NHS.
Trump visited the UK for a NATO summit just days before the election.
He praised Johnson as "very capable", but largely avoided commenting on the poll.
Johnson was forced to deny he was dodging the US president during the visit, after failing to publicly greet Trump at Downing Street and holding their face-to-face meeting away from the cameras.
