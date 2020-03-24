WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#IndiaGives#Madhya Pradesh#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Trump Defends Relaxed Measures, Warns Total Coronavirus Shutdown Could 'Destroy a Country'

US President Donald Trump. (Reuters Image)

US President Donald Trump. (Reuters Image)

Trump says that starting next week he will "assess" whether to lift social distancing and quarantine measures in order to get the hobbled economy back on track.

  • PTI Washington
  • Last Updated: March 24, 2020, 11:55 PM IST
Share this:

President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended his push to relax the coronavirus lockdown in the United States, warning that the measures could "destroy" the country.

"A lot of people agree with me. Our country, it's not built to shut down," he said on Fox News. "You can destroy a country this way by closing it down."

Trump says that starting next week he will "assess" whether to lift social distancing and quarantine measures in order to get the hobbled economy back on track.

"We can't lose a Boeing, we can't lose some of these companies," he said. If we lose those companies we're talking about hundreds of thousands of jobs, millions of jobs."

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story