Trump Did Not Intentionally Mislead Americans About The Coronavirus: White House

WASHINGTON: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump did not intentionally mislead Americans about the severity of the coronavirus epidemic.

The remarks come after recordings, obtained by CNN and based on a new book titled “Rage” by journalist Bob Woodward, revealed earlier on Wednesday that Trump acknowledged in February he knew how deadly and contagious the novel coronavirus was but played it down because he did not want to create a panic.

