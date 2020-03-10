English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Trump Discussed Energy Markets with Saudi Crown Prince after Deep Plunge in Oil Prices: White House

File photo of US President Donald Trump with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office at the White House. (Reuters)

Giving few details on the substance of their discussions, the White House statement said President Donald Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman discussed global energy markets and other critical regional and bilateral issues

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 10, 2020, 7:27 PM IST
Washington: US President Donald Trump discussed "global energy markets" with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the White House said on Tuesday, after a deep plunge in oil prices shook markets worldwide.

The White House statement said Trump spoke with the crown prince on Monday but gave few details on the substance of their discussions.

"The president and the crown prince discussed global energy markets and other critical regional and bilateral issues," it said.

On Monday, oil prices plummeted by more than 30 percent in international markets as a price war broke out between Saudi Arabia and Russia, triggering a massive sell-off in global stock markets.

By Tuesday, oil prices had bounced back 10 percent and stock markets also rebounded.

