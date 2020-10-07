Trump Exhibiting No Symptoms of Coronavirus for 24 Hours, No Fever in 4 Days: Doctor

US President Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalised at Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment, in Washington, U.S. October 5, 2020. Reuters/Erin Scott TPX

President Donald Trump has been free of Covid-19 symptoms for 24 hours and has not had a fever in four days, his doctor said Wednesday.

"The president this morning says 'I feel great,'" doctor Sean Conley said in a brief update on the status of the president.

Trump tested positive last week and returned to the White House Monday evening after spending three days at the Walter Reed military medical center.