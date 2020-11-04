Trump Faces 'Embarrassing Defeat' If He Fights Vote in Supreme Court, Says Biden's Team

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, in a neck-and-neck race with Donald Trump, on Wednesday morning said the latter faces an "embarrassing defeat" if he fights vote in the Supreme Court.

Biden also vowed that his campaign would not "rest until every vote is counted" in the US election after Trump sought Supreme Court intervention to halt the counting process.

"We won't rest until everyone's vote is counted," Trump's Democrat rival Biden said on Twitter.

Biden's campaign earlier said it will fight any efforts by Trump's campaign to go to the Supreme Court to prevent ballots from being tabulated.

In a statement, Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon called Trump's statement that he will “be going to the US Supreme Court” and that he wants “all voting to stop” “outrageous, unprecedented and incorrect”.