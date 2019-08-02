Trump Govt Considering Blockade of Venezuela Because of its 'Authoritarian Regime'

Washington: The United States is considering a blockade of Venezuela, where the "authoritarian regime" is being helped by countries like Russia, China and Iran, Trump said Thursday.

"Yes, I am," Trump told reporters when asked if he was considering a blockade or quarantine of Venezuela, given the amount of foreign involvement from Russia, China, and Iran. "Yes, I am. Yes. Yes, I am," Trump reiterated in a follow-up question, without explaining any further.

Meanwhile, Senators Dick Durbin and Bob Menendez on Thursday met Venezuela Special Envoy Elliot Abrams to discuss the ongoing violence, deteriorating security situation and humanitarian crisis caused by the "discredited" regime of Nicols Maduro.

They also discussed the legislation to designate Venezuela for a temporary protected status (TPS) and protect approximately 2,00,000 Venezuelan nationals in the United States from deportation.

"In today's meeting, I reiterated my support for interim President Guaid and his efforts to help the Venezuelan people rebuild their country into a more democratic and prosperous home," Durbin said.

"I also pressed Special Envoy Abrams on the need to designate Venezuela for temporary protected status. President Trump cannot have it both ways he cannot warn Americans that Venezuela is so dangerous they should avoid travelling there and then turn around and tell Venezuelans in the US they are forced to return. It's time for Congress to be consistent and humane and overrule this outrageous Trump policy," the Democratic Senator said.

"The international community must maintain its support for interim President Guaid and increase pressure on the Maduro regime in order to create the conditions for a peaceful, democratic solution to the current crisis," Menendez said.

"Additionally, as countries in the region grapple with the impact of Venezuela's growing refugee crisis, the United States must do its part. President Trump and Senate Republicans must drop their obstruction and join the Democrats to provide a TPS for Venezuelans in the United States,"