English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Trump Govt Wants Harvard to Unseal Admission Data After Asian-Americans Complain of Discrimination
The Students for Fair Admissions lawsuit alleges that Harvard discriminates against Asian-Americans in its admissions process.
The complaint alleges racial discrimination against Asian-Americans in admission policy. (File Photo: Reuters)
New York: The US Department of Justice has called for making public Harvard University's admissions data after a lawsuit against the Ivy League institution alleged that it discriminated against Asian-Americans students in its admissions process for years.
A lawsuit was filed in November 2014 by anti-affirmative action group Students for Fair Admissions alleging that Harvard admissions practices discriminate against Asian-American applicants.
In a filing on Friday in a Boston federal court, the Justice Department called on the court to make Harvard's documents public, saying the government has a substantial interest in the case. Students for Fair Admissions includes over a dozen students who claim they were rejected from Harvard because the it engages in "racial balancing" by capping the number of Asian-Americans it admits each year.
According to a report in The Harvard Crimson, the university paper, the Department of Justice called for the unsealing of the admissions data, which Harvard has repeatedly argued should remain private.
The report said the department's filing also directly tied the admissions lawsuit to its own ongoing probe into Harvard's admissions processes, arguing that the lawsuit overlaps and could directly bear on the separate Justice Department investigation.
"This case thus overlaps with the legal and factual bases undergirding the United States' investigation and could directly bear on that investigation," Matthew Donnelly, a Justice Department lawyer said in the brief.
Harvard's proposal contravenes the law and imperils the interest of the public."
The filing also asserts the department could later sue Harvard itself or could join the case as a friend of the court, depending on how the Students for Fair Admissions suit plays out. The filing calls for "public access" to all summary judgement materials in the case unless a party requests privacy for a "most compelling reason".
The filing also directly urges the court to reject the University's previous request that case-related admissions information remain private.
To be sure, there is weighty interest in protecting the private identities of students and applicants, the filing said. But neither that interest nor any of Harvard's other generalised arguments warrant adoption of Harvard's proposal to file all summary judgment materials under seal.
The Students for Fair Admissions lawsuit alleges that Harvard discriminates against Asian-Americans in its admissions process.
About three years after that suit began, the Department of Justice had launched an investigation into Harvard's admissions practises to look into the allegations.
In 2015, 64 Asian-American groups, including four Indian-American organisations, had also filed a similar complaint accusing the Ivy League institution of discriminating against Asian-American applicants in its admissions process.
The 50-page complaint, submitted to the Office for Civil Rights in the US Department of Education and with the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice in May, had been filed on behalf of Asian American students who, because of their race, have been unfairly rejected by Harvard College because of such unlawful use of race in the admissions process, and/or who seek the opportunity to apply for admission without being discriminated against because of their race.
The US Department of Education had dismissed that complaint.
Also Watch
A lawsuit was filed in November 2014 by anti-affirmative action group Students for Fair Admissions alleging that Harvard admissions practices discriminate against Asian-American applicants.
In a filing on Friday in a Boston federal court, the Justice Department called on the court to make Harvard's documents public, saying the government has a substantial interest in the case. Students for Fair Admissions includes over a dozen students who claim they were rejected from Harvard because the it engages in "racial balancing" by capping the number of Asian-Americans it admits each year.
According to a report in The Harvard Crimson, the university paper, the Department of Justice called for the unsealing of the admissions data, which Harvard has repeatedly argued should remain private.
The report said the department's filing also directly tied the admissions lawsuit to its own ongoing probe into Harvard's admissions processes, arguing that the lawsuit overlaps and could directly bear on the separate Justice Department investigation.
"This case thus overlaps with the legal and factual bases undergirding the United States' investigation and could directly bear on that investigation," Matthew Donnelly, a Justice Department lawyer said in the brief.
Harvard's proposal contravenes the law and imperils the interest of the public."
The filing also asserts the department could later sue Harvard itself or could join the case as a friend of the court, depending on how the Students for Fair Admissions suit plays out. The filing calls for "public access" to all summary judgement materials in the case unless a party requests privacy for a "most compelling reason".
The filing also directly urges the court to reject the University's previous request that case-related admissions information remain private.
To be sure, there is weighty interest in protecting the private identities of students and applicants, the filing said. But neither that interest nor any of Harvard's other generalised arguments warrant adoption of Harvard's proposal to file all summary judgment materials under seal.
The Students for Fair Admissions lawsuit alleges that Harvard discriminates against Asian-Americans in its admissions process.
About three years after that suit began, the Department of Justice had launched an investigation into Harvard's admissions practises to look into the allegations.
In 2015, 64 Asian-American groups, including four Indian-American organisations, had also filed a similar complaint accusing the Ivy League institution of discriminating against Asian-American applicants in its admissions process.
The 50-page complaint, submitted to the Office for Civil Rights in the US Department of Education and with the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice in May, had been filed on behalf of Asian American students who, because of their race, have been unfairly rejected by Harvard College because of such unlawful use of race in the admissions process, and/or who seek the opportunity to apply for admission without being discriminated against because of their race.
The US Department of Education had dismissed that complaint.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|4
|India
|3
|1
|1
|5
|1
|Australia
|15
|11
|16
|42
|2
|England
|12
|10
|3
|25
|3
|Canada
|3
|4
|5
|12
|5
|Scotland
|2
|4
|4
|10
|6
|South Africa
|2
|0
|2
|4
|7
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|New Zealand
|1
|3
|4
|8
|9
|Wales
|1
|2
|0
|3
|10
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|12
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|13
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Chamber of Film Journalists Condemns Kapil Sharma's Unruly Behaviour, Hopes Good Sense Prevails On Him
- Matte Green Tata Safari Storme for the Indian Army: Detailed Image Gallery
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 Launched in 2018
- Twitter Suspends One Million Accounts For Promoting Terrorism
- Avengers: Infinity War Is An Event Of Cosmic Proportions & The Biggest Film Of Our Generation