English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Trump Has 2020 Campaign Slogan Locked and Loaded, Would 'Love to Beat Oprah'
Trump's snappy but controversial "Make America Great Again" slogan dominated the 2016 election atmosphere, and his supporters — many of whom wore red hats bearing the phrase at the rally — have used it as a catchphrase for the president's first year in office.
File image of Oprah Winfrey and US President Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)
Moon Township: It's barely 2018, but US President Donald Trump is gearing up for a 2020 re-election campaign, with a familiar sounding new slogan: "Keep America Great!"
Addressing a rally in a Pittsburgh suburb, Trump endorsed a Republican candidate in a closely-watched upcoming special congressional election, before turning to his own political future.
"Our new slogan when we start running — can you believe it, in two years from now — is going to be: 'Keep America great, exclamation point,'" he said. "Keep America great!"
Trump's snappy but controversial "Make America Great Again" slogan dominated the 2016 election atmosphere, and his supporters — many of whom wore red hats bearing the phrase at the rally — have used it as a catchphrase for the president's first year in office.
He also repeated his interest in running against the American talk show queen Oprah Winfrey, a fellow billionaire entrepreneur whose passionate speech at a January award show sparked fevered speculation about her ambitions.
"Wouldn't we love to run against Oprah," he told a cheering crowd.
"I would love to beat Oprah," he added. "I know her weakness."
Trump also reprised his criticism of liberal Senator Elizabeth Warren, whom he mocks as "Pocahantas," and Senator Bernie Sanders, the far left independent who challenged Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination in 2016.
"I look forward to 2020 because I want to see how far left the person is going to be that we're going to run against," Trump said.
Also Watch
Addressing a rally in a Pittsburgh suburb, Trump endorsed a Republican candidate in a closely-watched upcoming special congressional election, before turning to his own political future.
"Our new slogan when we start running — can you believe it, in two years from now — is going to be: 'Keep America great, exclamation point,'" he said. "Keep America great!"
Trump's snappy but controversial "Make America Great Again" slogan dominated the 2016 election atmosphere, and his supporters — many of whom wore red hats bearing the phrase at the rally — have used it as a catchphrase for the president's first year in office.
He also repeated his interest in running against the American talk show queen Oprah Winfrey, a fellow billionaire entrepreneur whose passionate speech at a January award show sparked fevered speculation about her ambitions.
"Wouldn't we love to run against Oprah," he told a cheering crowd.
"I would love to beat Oprah," he added. "I know her weakness."
Trump also reprised his criticism of liberal Senator Elizabeth Warren, whom he mocks as "Pocahantas," and Senator Bernie Sanders, the far left independent who challenged Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination in 2016.
"I look forward to 2020 because I want to see how far left the person is going to be that we're going to run against," Trump said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui Dismisses Allegations Of Spying On Wife, Tweets Out Disgust
- Zero: Did Shah Rukh Khan Just Disturb Katrina Kaif With His 'Not-So-Good' Photo Skills?
- Othering A Muslim: Feeling of Alienation Began in 1986, Not 2014
-
- Designer Raghavendra Rathore on Bandhgalas for Women and Reviving the Iconic Outfit