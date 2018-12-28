English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Trump Has 'Black and White' World View: UK Foreign Minister
Trump announced the pull-out last week, stunning allies including Britain and France who warned that the fight against jihadists in Syria was not finished.
(Image: Reuters)
London: British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt on Friday criticised Donald Trump's view of the world after the US president's announcement of a withdrawal of American troops from the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria.
"President Trump makes a speciality of talking in very black and white terms about what's happening in the world," Hunt told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
"We have made massive progress in the war against Daesh (Arabic acronym for IS), but it's not over and, although they have lost nearly all the territory they held, they still hold some territory and there is still some real risk," he said.
"We have to continue to be vigilant," he added.
Trump announced the pull-out last week, stunning allies including Britain and France who warned that the fight against jihadists in Syria was not finished.
Some 2,000 US troops, joined by other foreign forces, have been assisting local fighters battling against IS. Britain takes part in the coalition by carrying out air strikes in IS-held areas in Iraq and Syria.
During a visit to Iraq this week, Trump declared an end to the US role of being the world's "policeman".
"We don't want to be taken advantage of any more by countries that use us and use our incredible military to protect them," he said.
Asked what would happen if US troops also withdrew from Afghanistan, Hunt said: "We will continue to do everything we need to do to make sure the streets of Britain are safe.
"This is a security issue for the UK as well as for Afghanistan," he said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"President Trump makes a speciality of talking in very black and white terms about what's happening in the world," Hunt told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
"We have made massive progress in the war against Daesh (Arabic acronym for IS), but it's not over and, although they have lost nearly all the territory they held, they still hold some territory and there is still some real risk," he said.
"We have to continue to be vigilant," he added.
Trump announced the pull-out last week, stunning allies including Britain and France who warned that the fight against jihadists in Syria was not finished.
Some 2,000 US troops, joined by other foreign forces, have been assisting local fighters battling against IS. Britain takes part in the coalition by carrying out air strikes in IS-held areas in Iraq and Syria.
During a visit to Iraq this week, Trump declared an end to the US role of being the world's "policeman".
"We don't want to be taken advantage of any more by countries that use us and use our incredible military to protect them," he said.
Asked what would happen if US troops also withdrew from Afghanistan, Hunt said: "We will continue to do everything we need to do to make sure the streets of Britain are safe.
"This is a security issue for the UK as well as for Afghanistan," he said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manikarnika Vs Thackeray: Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Films Get Rave Reviews
- Why Would Anyone Do That? Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says No Fatwa Against Him For 'Thackeray'
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
- A Few Bad Apples? Scientists Discover That Tiny Number of Twitter Users Spread Most of The Fake News
- Marvel's The Punisher Season 2 Review: Despite Complicated Plots, Jon Bernthal Steals the Show as Frank Castle
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results