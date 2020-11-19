Trump Has Made No Plans To Host G7 Summit - Diplomatic Sources

News18 Logo

Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump has made no plans to host a summit of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies after cancelling a June gathering because of the COVID19 pandemic, three diplomatic sources said on Wednesday.

The Republican president, who has refused to accept the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 election, has not made a final decision, but time is running out to plan a major summit before he hands over power on Jan. 20, said one of the diplomatic sources and a fourth source familiar with the matter.

  First Published: November 19, 2020, 5:06 IST
