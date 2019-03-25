English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Trump Has No Problem with Release of Mueller Report: White House
Special Counsel Robert Mueller has been investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election for nearly two years.
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)
Washington: US President Donald Trump would have no problem with the release of the Mueller report into Russia's meddling in the 2016 US election, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said on Monday.
"I don't think the president has any problem with it," Sanders said on NBC's Today show. "He's more than happy for any of this stuff to come out because he knows exactly what did and what didn't happen and now frankly the rest of America knows."
Special Counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence that Trump or his campaign conspired with a Russian effort to influence the election in his favour, but stopped short of exonerating the president of obstruction of justice.
Attorney General Bill Barr, however, concluded that there was insufficient evidence to bring obstruction of justice charges against Trump.
Trump, who had said before Mueller's conclusions were relayed to Congress that the report should be released, called the outcome a "complete and total exoneration" despite Mueller's caveat on obstruction.
Echoing Trump, Sanders said the American public knows "there was no collusion, they know there was no obstruction and it's a complete and total exoneration of the president."
