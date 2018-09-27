English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Heads Of State at UN Were Laughing With Me, Not At Me: Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump made the declaration the day after counterparts from around the globe audibly laughed as he began the highly anticipated address by reciting US economic gains under his watch.
File image of US President Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)
New York: No one laughs at Donald Trump. The president on Wednesday dismissed as "fake news" reports that world leaders laughed at him in the opening moments of his speech to a session of the UN General Assembly.
"They weren't laughing at me. They were laughing with me," he declared at a news conference on Wednesday, the day after counterparts from around the globe audibly laughed as he began the highly anticipated address by reciting US economic gains under his watch.
"We had fun. That was not laughing at me," he said. "So the fake news said people laughed at President Trump. They didn't laugh at me. People had a good time with me. We were doing it together. We had a good time. They respect what I've done."
Trump opened Tuesday's speech by describing the American economy as "booming like never before."
He also claimed his administration had accomplished more in less than two years than any predecessor had by this same point in their terms.
Just sentences into Trump's remarks, the audience — which included many leaders from other countries who were listening to a translation through headphones — began to chuckle. Some broke into outright laughter.
Trump appeared briefly flustered. He then smiled and said, "I didn't expect that reaction, but that's OK."
