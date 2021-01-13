Donald Trump Impeachment LIVE Updates: US House Opens Session to Impeach President after Capitol Riots

The US House of Representatives begins debating legislation to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time of his presidency. The House is set to first hold a vote setting rules for today's debate. If it is approved, as expected, it will set the stage for a vote later in the day on passage of one article of impeachment charging Trump with inciting insurrection in a speech he made last week that led to rioting in the US Capitol.
The US House is expected to impeach President Donald Trump for his encouragement of supporters who stormed the US Capitol last week.
New York City will sever contracts with the Trump Organisation that net the company profits of $17 million annually, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday, accusing President Donald Trump of inciting the crowds that stormed the US Capitol last week. “If a company and the leadership of that company is engaged in criminal activity, we have the right to sever the contract,” de Blasio said on MSNBC.
GOP Congressman Calls Impeachment a 'Bad Idea' | Republican Rep. Ken Buck said that he will vote against impeaching President Trump and that the process is 'absolutely polarising.' "It's a bad idea. You impeach a president after hearings and great deliberation. You don't impeach a president in the heat of the moment," Buck said.
US Lawmakers to Go Through Metal Detectors to Get Onto House Floor | Members of Congress and staffers will have to walk through metal detectors in order to get onto the floor of the US House of Representatives, a senior Democratic aide told CNN yesterday. The House is set to convene at 7:30 PM (IST) to debate and hold a vote on impeaching President Trump. The development comes after multiple House Democrats told CNN they are worried about some of their Republican colleagues ignoring House rules regarding firearms. There have been multiple conversations about the need for every member of Congress and their guests to start going through metal detectors.
A week after President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the US Capitol, the House of Representatives will vote to impeach the president for his role in an assault on American democracy that stunned the nation and left five dead. At least five Republicans have said they would join Democrats to impeach Trump for the second time, just seven days before he is due to leave office and President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20.
Pence Refuses to Invoke 25th Amendment | United States Vice President Mike Pence has refused to invoke the 25th Amendment to the American Constitution to remove President Donald Trump from office. "Under our Constitution, the 25th Amendment is not a means of punishment or usurpation. Invoking the 25th Amendment in such a manner would set a terrible precedent," Pence said in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi and House Democrats had pressed Pence and the Cabinet to remove Trump from office in the aftermath of the January 6 breach of the US Capitol by thousands of the president's loyalists.
After House Vote, Senate Could Start Trial Soon | Should the US House vote to impeach Trump as expected, attention will turn to the Senate, which could begin a trial as early as next week. While President-elect Joe Biden has deferred to lawmakers handling the proceedings, he has expressed concern that political drama surrounding impeachment could distract from his policy agenda in the earliest days of his presidency.
Can US Lawmakers Use Impeachment to Bar Trump From Holding Office Again? | The US House of Representatives is expected to impeach President Donald Trump as soon as Wednesday, accusing him of inciting insurrection ahead of last week’s storming of the Capitol. The following is a primer on what a second impeachment proceeding of Trump would look like and how lawmakers could block Trump from running for president in 2024. READ MORE
Debate to Begin at 7:30 PM | The US House members will gather at 7:30 PM (IST) to begin debate on the impeachment resolution. Democrats appear to have more than enough support to vote to impeach Trump. But the breakneck pace at which they have raced to move ahead with the vote has left some Republican lawmakers prevaricating and proposing alternate solutions, like a bipartisan measure to censure the president.
US House Passes Resolution Asking Pence to Invoke 25th Amendment | The Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives, which is rushing ahead towards impeaching Donald Trump over the unprecedented Capitol Hill attack, has passed a resolution urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke 25th Amendment to remove the president from office. The resolution was voted by 223 to 205 votes on Tuesday night. The voting was mostly on party lines, with one Republican voting in favour of the resolution and another five abstaining. The resolution calls upon Pence to mobilise the Cabinet to activate the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office.
Last night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi named the Managers of the impeachment trial of Trump. The Lead Manager is Congressman Jamie Raskin, who is the main author of the articles of impeachment. The other managers are congresswomen Diana DeGette, Stacey Plaskett and Madeleine Dean and congressmen David Cicilline, Joaquin Castro, Eric Swalwell, Ted Lieu and Joe Neguse.
US House All Set to Vote | The US House of Representatives is all set to vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, thus opening the possibility of him becoming the only president in American history to be impeached twice. The article of impeachment charges Trump with a count of 'incitement of insurrection' for his actions on January 6, when he delivered a speech inciting his supporters to lay siege to the Capitol, an action that temporarily halted the counting of Electoral College votes and resulted in the deaths of five individuals, including an officer of the US Capitol Police.