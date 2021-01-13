News18 Logo

Donald Trump Impeachment LIVE Updates: US House Opens Session to Impeach President after Capitol Riots

News18.com | January 13, 2021, 19:58 IST
Event Highlights

Donald Trump Impeachment LIVE Updates: The US House of Representatives on Wednesday began debating legislation to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time of his presidency. The House is set to first hold a vote setting rules for Wednesday's debate. If it is approved, as expected, it will set the stage for a vote later in the day on passage of one article of impeachment charging Trump with inciting insurrection in a speech he made last week that led to rioting in the US Capitol.

A week after Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol, the US House of Representatives will vote to impeach him for his role in an assault on American democracy that stunned the nation and left five dead. The House is currently in session and will begin impeachment proceedings. At least five Republicans have said they would join Democrats to impeach Trump for the second time, just seven days before he is due to leave office and President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on January 20. A vote of the House majority to impeach would trigger a trial in the still Republican-controlled Senate, although it was unclear whether such a trial would take place in time to expel Trump from the White House.
Jan 13, 2021 19:58 (IST)

Lawmakers to Vote Around 1:30 AM | US Lawmakers in the lower chamber are expected to vote for impeachment around 1:30 AM (IST), marking the formal opening of proceedings against Trump.

Jan 13, 2021 19:57 (IST)

Acting US Attorney General Warns Insurrectionists Against Further Attacks | Acting US Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen warned potential domestic terrorists against further attacks as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office after pro-Trump insurrectionists attacked the US Capitol last week.

Jan 13, 2021 19:55 (IST)

The US House of Representatives begins debating legislation to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time of his presidency. The House is set to first hold a vote setting rules for today's debate. If it is approved, as expected, it will set the stage for a vote later in the day on passage of one article of impeachment charging Trump with inciting insurrection in a speech he made last week that led to rioting in the US Capitol.

Jan 13, 2021 19:53 (IST)

Jan 13, 2021 19:51 (IST)

The House convened, returning from a recess continuing the legislative day of January 13.

Jan 13, 2021 19:50 (IST)

New York City will sever contracts with the Trump Organisation that net the company profits of $17 million annually, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday, accusing President Donald Trump of inciting the crowds that stormed the US Capitol last week. “If a company and the leadership of that company is engaged in criminal activity, we have the right to sever the contract,” de Blasio said on MSNBC.

Jan 13, 2021 19:44 (IST)

GOP Congressman Calls Impeachment a 'Bad Idea' | Republican Rep. Ken Buck said that he will vote against impeaching President Trump and that the process is 'absolutely polarising.' "It's a bad idea. You impeach a president after hearings and great deliberation. You don't impeach a president in the heat of the moment," Buck said. 

Jan 13, 2021 19:41 (IST)

The Speaker announced that the House do now recess for a period of less than 15 minutes.

Jan 13, 2021 19:37 (IST)

US House in Session | The US House of Representatives has just convened and will now begin consideration of President Trump's impeachment.

Jan 13, 2021 19:26 (IST)

US Lawmakers to Go Through Metal Detectors to Get Onto House Floor | Members of Congress and staffers will have to walk through metal detectors in order to get onto the floor of the US House of Representatives, a senior Democratic aide told CNN yesterday. The House is set to convene at 7:30 PM (IST) to debate and hold a vote on impeaching President Trump. The development comes after multiple House Democrats told CNN they are worried about some of their Republican colleagues ignoring House rules regarding firearms. There have been multiple conversations about the need for every member of Congress and their guests to start going through metal detectors.

Jan 13, 2021 19:20 (IST)

A week after President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the US Capitol, the House of Representatives will vote to impeach the president for his role in an assault on American democracy that stunned the nation and left five dead. At least five Republicans have said they would join Democrats to impeach Trump for the second time, just seven days before he is due to leave office and President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20.

Jan 13, 2021 19:15 (IST)

Jan 13, 2021 19:09 (IST)

Jan 13, 2021 19:03 (IST)

Pence Refuses to Invoke 25th Amendment | United States Vice President Mike Pence has refused to invoke the 25th Amendment to the American Constitution to remove President Donald Trump from office. "Under our Constitution, the 25th Amendment is not a means of punishment or usurpation. Invoking the 25th Amendment in such a manner would set a terrible precedent," Pence said in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi and House Democrats had pressed Pence and the Cabinet to remove Trump from office in the aftermath of the January 6 breach of the US Capitol by thousands of the president's loyalists.

Jan 13, 2021 19:00 (IST)

Jan 13, 2021 18:51 (IST)

After House Vote, Senate Could Start Trial Soon | Should the US House vote to impeach Trump as expected, attention will turn to the Senate, which could begin a trial as early as next week. While President-elect Joe Biden has deferred to lawmakers handling the proceedings, he has expressed concern that political drama surrounding impeachment could distract from his policy agenda in the earliest days of his presidency.

Jan 13, 2021 18:43 (IST)

Can US Lawmakers Use Impeachment to Bar Trump From Holding Office Again? | The US House of Representatives is expected to impeach President Donald Trump as soon as Wednesday, accusing him of inciting insurrection ahead of last week’s storming of the Capitol. The following is a primer on what a second impeachment proceeding of Trump would look like and how lawmakers could block Trump from running for president in 2024. READ MORE

Jan 13, 2021 18:30 (IST)

Debate to Begin at 7:30 PM | The US House members will gather at 7:30 PM (IST) to begin debate on the impeachment resolution. Democrats appear to have more than enough support to vote to impeach Trump. But the breakneck pace at which they have raced to move ahead with the vote has left some Republican lawmakers prevaricating and proposing alternate solutions, like a bipartisan measure to censure the president. 

Jan 13, 2021 18:24 (IST)

US House Passes Resolution Asking Pence to Invoke 25th Amendment | The Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives, which is rushing ahead towards impeaching Donald Trump over the unprecedented Capitol Hill attack, has passed a resolution urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke 25th Amendment to remove the president from office. The resolution was voted by 223 to 205 votes on Tuesday night. The voting was mostly on party lines, with one Republican voting in favour of the resolution and another five abstaining. The resolution calls upon Pence to mobilise the Cabinet to activate the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office. 

Jan 13, 2021 18:22 (IST)

Last night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi named the Managers of the impeachment trial of Trump. The Lead Manager is Congressman Jamie Raskin, who is the main author of the articles of impeachment. The other managers are congresswomen Diana DeGette, Stacey Plaskett and Madeleine Dean and congressmen David Cicilline, Joaquin Castro, Eric Swalwell, Ted Lieu and Joe Neguse.

Jan 13, 2021 18:20 (IST)

US House All Set to Vote | The US House of Representatives is all set to vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, thus opening the possibility of him becoming the only president in American history to be impeached twice. The article of impeachment charges Trump with a count of 'incitement of insurrection' for his actions on January 6, when he delivered a speech inciting his supporters to lay siege to the Capitol, an action that temporarily halted the counting of Electoral College votes and resulted in the deaths of five individuals, including an officer of the US Capitol Police.

People gather at the base of the US Capitol on Tuesday. (AFP)

Democrats moved forward on an impeachment vote after Vice President Mike Pence rejected an effort to persuade him to invoke the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution to remove Trump. "I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution," Pence said in a letter Tuesday evening to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Despite the letter, the House passed a resolution late Tuesday formally calling on Pence to act. The final vote was 223-205 in favor.

As the House prepared for the impeachment vote on Wednesday, there were signs that Trump's once-dominant hold on the Republican Party was beginning to ebb. At least five House Republicans, including Liz Cheney, a member of her party's leadership team, said they would vote for his second impeachment - a prospect no president before Trump has faced. "There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution," Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, said in a statement.

Trump "summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack" on the Capitol, she said. Four other Republican House members, Jaime Herrera Beutler, John Katko, Adam Kinzinger and Fred Upton, also said they supported impeachment.

In a break from standard procedure, Republican leaders in the House have refrained from urging their members to vote against impeaching Trump, saying it was a matter of individual conscience.

The New York Times reported that the Republican majority leader of the U.S. Senate, Mitch McConnell, was said to be pleased about the impeachment push, another sign that Trump's party is looking to move on from him after the attack on Congress.

