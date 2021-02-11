Trump is Off Twitter for Good, Even if He Runs for President Again, Says Official

Twitter will not allow former president Donald Trump back on the platform even if he runs for office again, the company's chief financial officer said Wednesday.

"The way our policies work, when you're removed from the platform, you're removed from the platform, whether you're a commentator, a CFO or a current or former public official," Ned Segal said in an interview with television network CNBC.

Trump's "de-platforming" by Twitter came after a violent uprising by his supporters leading to a deadly siege at the US Capitol on January 6. Facebook and other social networks also banned Trump after the incident.

"Our policies are designed to ensure that people are not inciting violence," Segal said. "And if anybody does that we would have to remove them from the service and our policies don't allow people to come back."

Trump was a prolific user of Twitter during his campaign and in his four years at the White House, using the platform for policy announcements, to settle scores and for his political campaign.

He had more than 80 million followers when his account was suspended.