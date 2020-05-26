WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Trump is So 'Miffed' with China That Trade Deal is Not as Important to Him Anymore: White House Adviser

For representation: US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping pose for a photo ahead of their bilateral meeting during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

For representation: US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping pose for a photo ahead of their bilateral meeting during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the US-China "Phase 1" trade deal reached in January was intact for the moment, but that the Trump administration was watching to see whether Beijing meets the commitments it made.

  • Reuters Washington
  • Last Updated: May 26, 2020, 11:00 PM IST
Share this:

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump is so "miffed" with Beijing over the novel coronavirus and other matters that the US-China trade deal is not as important to him as it once was.

Speaking on Fox News Channel, Kudlow also called Beijing's actions in Hong Kong very disturbing.

He said the US-China "Phase 1" trade deal reached in January was intact for the moment, but that the Trump administration was watching to see whether Beijing meets the commitments it made.

Losing patience after Hong Kong did not adopt national security legislation on its own, China announced on Thursday that it would directly enact laws to tackle secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference in the city.

"I think China is making a big mistake, frankly," Kudlow told Fox Business Network in a subsequent interview.

He said the Trump administration would welcome back any American company in Hong Kong or on the Chinese mainland that wanted to return to the United States. "We will do what we can for full expensing and pay the cost of moving if they return their supply chains and their production to the United States," Kudlow said.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading