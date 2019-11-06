Take the pledge to vote

Trump, Xi Meeting to Sign Awaited Trade Deal Could be Delayed Until December: US Official

Dozens of venues have been suggested for the meeting, which had originally been scheduled to take place on the sidelines of a now-cancelled mid-November summit of Asia-Pacific leaders in Chile, the official said.

Reuters

Updated:November 6, 2019, 10:42 PM IST
US President Donald Trump with China's President Xi Jinping at the start of their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan. (Image: Reuters)

Washington: A meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign a long-awaited interim trade deal could be delayed until December as discussions continue over terms and venue, a senior official of the Trump administration told Reuters on Wednesday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said it was still possible the "Phase One" agreement aimed at ending a damaging trade war would not be reached, but a deal was more likely than not.

Dozens of venues have been suggested for the meeting, which had originally been scheduled to take place on the sidelines of a now-cancelled mid-November summit of Asia-Pacific leaders in Chile, the official said.

They included sites in Europe and Asia, but the former was more likely, with Sweden and Switzerland among the possibilities. Iowa, which Trump has suggested, appeared to have been ruled out, the official said.

China's latest push for more tariff rollbacks would be discussed, but was not expected to derail progress towards an interim deal.

The official said China was believed to see a quick deal as its best chance for favourable terms, given pressure Trump is facing from a congressional impeachment inquiry as he seeks re-election in 2020.

