Trump Jokes About His ‘Thin’ Appearance Ahead of Working Lunch With Kim Jong Un

US President Donald Trump joked about his appearance as he prepared to sit down to lunch with North Korea's Kim Jong Un during their historic summit on Tuesday."Getting a good picture, everybody? So we look nice and handsome and thin? Perfect," Trump told photographers.A video feed provided by the summit host showed Trump, Kim and their aides taking their places at a long table. Salad courses were prepositioned on the table along with flower bouquets.Trump took his spot in the middle of the table, and Kim opposite him.Trump was joined by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and a few other aides.A menu released by the White House showed the two leaders will sit down to starters that include prawn cocktail and avocado salad, a Southeast Asian-flavoured green mango salad dish with honey lime dressing and fresh octopus, as well as "oiseon", a Korean dish of stuffed cucumber.Main courses include beef short rib confit, served with potato dauphinois and steamed broccoli; sweet and sour crispy pork and fried rice with an "XO" chilli sauce as well as a Korean dish called "daegu jorim", which is a soy braised cod fish with radish and Asian vegetables.For dessert, Trump and Kim and their delegations would have a choice of dark chocolate tartlet ganache, Haagen Daaz vanilla ice cream with cherry coulis and tropezienne, a cream-filled pastry.It is the first-ever meeting between sitting leaders of the two nuclear-armed foes and was unthinkable just months ago, when fears of war mounted amid missile tests and verbal insults.The pair shook hands for several seconds, Trump reaching out to touch the North Korean leader on his right shoulder.As they sat down for their tete-a-tete, the US leader -- who had said he would know "within the first minute" if a deal would be possible -- predicted a "terrific relationship" with Kim.For his part, the North's leader made a reference to the two countries' history of war and acrimony, but noted the fact of their meeting showed they could overcome the past.Sitting across from Trump at a small side table, Kim told the US president through a translator: "It was not easy to get here.""The past worked as fetters on our limbs and the old prejudices and practices worked as obstacles on our way forward," he went on, his listener looking him in the eye and nodding. "But we overcame all of them and we are here today."Trump responded: "That's true" before another handshake — smiling this time — and a thumbs-up from the US president.