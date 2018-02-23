English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Trump Jokes on Infamous Hairstyle, Says 'I Try Like Hell to Hide Bald Spot'
US President Donald Trump's elaborate combing regimen has long been the butt of jokes and speculation.
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)
National Harbor (US): US President Donald Trump made a rare public comment on his enigmatic straw mane on Friday, jokingly admitting that he suffers from male-pattern hair loss — a bald spot.
"I try like hell to hide that bald spot folks, I work hard," Trump quipped during a speech to conservatives just outside Washington, in an unusual flash of self-deprecating humour.
"It doesn't look bad, hey, we're hanging in," he added, giving a swirl to the cheering audience.
Trump's elaborate combing regimen has long been the butt of jokes and speculation.
A tell-all book about Trump's White House claimed his daughter Ivanka was in the habit of describing the mechanics of the combover to friends: "An absolutely clean pate — a contained island after scalp-reduction surgery — surrounded by a furry circle of hair around the sides and front, from which all ends are drawn up to meet in the center and then swept back and secured by a stiffening spray."
