Trump Jokes on Infamous Hairstyle, Says 'I Try Like Hell to Hide Bald Spot'

US President Donald Trump made a rare public comment on his enigmatic straw mane on Friday, jokingly admitting that he suffers from male-pattern hair loss — a bald spot."I try like hell to hide that bald spot folks, I work hard," Trump quipped during a speech to conservatives just outside Washington, in an unusual flash of self-deprecating humour."It doesn't look bad, hey, we're hanging in," he added, giving a swirl to the cheering audience.Trump's elaborate combing regimen has long been the butt of jokes and speculation.A tell-all book about Trump's White House claimed his daughter Ivanka was in the habit of describing the mechanics of the combover to friends: "An absolutely clean pate — a contained island after scalp-reduction surgery — surrounded by a furry circle of hair around the sides and front, from which all ends are drawn up to meet in the center and then swept back and secured by a stiffening spray."