Trump Leaves Hospital To Return To White House

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday left the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he was receiving treatment for COVID-19 to return to the White House.

Wearing a mask, Trump walked from a hospital building to a limousine that took him to Marine One for the short helicopter flight to the White House.

He replied to a shouted question by a reporter about how many people are infected at the White House by saying: “Thank you very much.”

  • First Published: October 6, 2020, 4:21 AM IST
