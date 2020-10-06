Trump Leaves Hospital To Return To White House

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday left the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he was receiving treatment for COVID-19 to return to the White House.

Wearing a mask, Trump walked from a hospital building to a limousine that took him to Marine One for the short helicopter flight to the White House.

He replied to a shouted question by a reporter about how many people are infected at the White House by saying: “Thank you very much.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor