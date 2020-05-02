WORLD

Trump Leaves White House Grounds for First Time in a Month for Presidential Retreat

U.S. President Donald Trump returns a salute while boarding the Marine One presidential helicopter as he departs on travel to the Camp David presidential retreat from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump returns a salute while boarding the Marine One presidential helicopter as he departs on travel to the Camp David presidential retreat from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Trump said that he would be practising social distancing while at Camp David, and that he plans a working weekend that will include phone calls with foreign leaders.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: May 2, 2020, 7:53 AM IST
Washington: US President Donald Trump, cooped up in the White House for weeks due to the coronavirus lockdown, flew to Camp David, Maryland, on Friday for a weekend away at the presidential retreat.

When his Marine One helicopter left the South Lawn, it was the first time Trump had left the White House grounds since March 28, when he visited Norfolk, Virginia, to see the US Navy hospital ship Comfort set sail for New York harbour.

Trump told reporters as he left the White House that he would be practising social distancing while at Camp David, and that he plans a working weekend that will include phone calls with foreign leaders.

He is to return to Washington on Sunday in time for a Fox News Channel "virtual town hall" event at the Lincoln Memorial.

Trump plans a trip to Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday. Vice President Mike Pence has made a handful of trips out of Washington to check on coronavirus relief efforts.

