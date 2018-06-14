English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Trump Makes Light of Abuses by Kim Jong Un’s Regime, Says Others Have Done ‘Bad Things’ Too
According to Trump’s own State Department, Kim’s regime holds between 80,000 and 120,000 political prisoners in forced labour camps, facing torture and forced starvation.
File photo of US President Donald Trump (right) with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (AP/PTI)
Washington: US President Donald Trump downplayed abuses by Kim Jong Un’s regime in an interview following his summit with the North Korean leader, saying other countries had also done “bad things”.
“A lot of other people (have) done some really bad things. I mean, I could go through a lot of nations where a lot of bad things were done,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News.
He praised Kim as “a very smart guy” and “a great negotiator”, saying “I think we understand each other”.
According to Trump’s own State Department, Kim’s regime holds between 80,000 and 120,000 political prisoners in forced labour camps, facing torture and forced starvation.
As well as abuses at home, Kim is also suspected of ordering the assassination of his brother at a Malaysian airport last year.
Trump and Kim met in Singapore on Tuesday — an unprecedented encounter that saw the leader of the world’s most powerful democracy shake hands with the third generation scion of a dynastic dictatorship, standing as equals in front of their nations’ flags.
Critics have charged the summit legitimised Kim, saying the event was more about headlines than substantive progress.
Trump also had kind words for Chinese President Xi Jinping in the interview, describing him as “an incredible guy” and noting that he is “essentially president for life. That’s pretty good”.
