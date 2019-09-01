Trump Nominates Lawyer of Indian Origin to Federal Judgeship in San Diego Court

New York: US President Donald Trump has nominated Shireen Matthews, an Indian-American lawyer, to be a judge in the South California District federal court in San Diego.

Her nomination was announced on Wednesday by the White House and her appointment has to be approved by the Senate.

Matthews is a partner with the elite law firm Jones Day, where she specialises in white-collar crimes. Earlier, she was an assistant federal prosecutor in California serving as the coordinator for criminal healthcare fraud cases.

She is the sixth Indian-American nominated to the federal judiciary at various levels by Trump.

South Asia Bar Association (SABA) President Aneesh called it "a historic nomination" and urged "the Senate to quickly confirm her, adding another deserving South Asian voice to the judiciary."

Matthews has served on SABA North America board of directors.

According to Jones Day, while she was a prosecutor, Matthews uncovered a multi-million dollar fraud in stolen medical equipment and also won one of the highest restitution awards for the Social Security (general public pension) trust fund.

Earlier, another nominee of Indian origin Neomi Rao rose to prominence after Trump named her to the federal appeals court in Washington to succeed Brett Kavanaugh, who was elevated to the Supreme Court.

Based in the nation's capital, that appeals court is considered the most important one after the Supreme Court and a nominee of former President Barack Obama Sri Srinivasan also serves on it.

Amul Thapar was nominated by Trump to an appeals court in Ohio that has jurisdiction over four states.

Rao and Thapar, along with federal court nominee J. Nicholas Ranjan received Senate confirmation.

Two other nominees for federal judgeships, Diane Gujarati and Anuraag Singhal are awaiting Senate action.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.