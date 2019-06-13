English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Trump Not Worthy...': In Rare Broadcast, Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei Speaks His Heart Out to Shinzo Abe
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told Japan's PM that he doesn't consider Trump as a person worthy of exchanging messages with.
File photo of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (REUTERS)
Tehran: Iran's supreme leader said on Thursday he does not consider US President Donald Trump "worthy" of exchanging messages with.
"I don't consider Trump as a person worthy of exchanging messages with. I have no response for him and will not answer him," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in footage of their meeting aired by state television in a rarity for such high-level talks.
