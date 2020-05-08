WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Trump Offers Biden Rapid Coronavirus Testing System to Help Him Return to Campaign Trail

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting about the coronavirus response with Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, in the Oval Office of the White House. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting about the coronavirus response with Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, in the Oval Office of the White House. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump, who this week made his first trip out of Washington in more than a month, relies on a federal supply of coronavirus tests so that he can maintain a more traditional schedule, while Biden has been isolating at home for nearly two months.

Share this:

President Donald Trump on Friday said he is willing to provide Joe Biden, his presumptive Democratic opponent, with a rapid COVID-19 testing system so Biden can return to the campaign trail.

Trump, who this week made his first trip out of Washington in more than a month, relies on a federal supply of coronavirus tests so that he can maintain a more traditional schedule, while Biden has been isolating at home for nearly two months.

In a telephone interview with 'Fox & Friends', Trump said he would be willing to provide the former vice president with the same coronavirus tests he uses.


"Yes, 100%. I'd love to see him get out of the basement so he can speak," Trump said, needling Biden for holding virtual campaign events and media interviews from a studio in his home.

He added that if Biden's team asked for them, "we would have it to them today."

Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and anyone they come into close contact with are now being tested daily for COVID-19 after one of the president's valets tested positive for the virus this week. The availability of the tests has allowed Trump and Pence to resume a travel schedule and to host business leaders, medical professionals and lawmakers for meetings.

The stockpile of the rapid testing machines, which provide individual results in 5 to 15 minutes is largely controlled by the federal government. Trump on Tuesday personally delivered boxes of test kits to the Navajo Nation, flying them on Air Force One on his trip to Phoenix.

Responding to concerns raised last week by Dr Brian Monahan, the attending physician of the US Congress, that his office did not have the capacity to test all lawmakers returning to Washington, Trump directed that Congress be provided with three of the testing machines.

But in a rare joint statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Mitch McConnell rejected Trump's offer, directing the test kits to first responders and others on the front lines of fighting the spread of the virus.

There was no immediate response to Trump's offer from the Biden campaign.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading