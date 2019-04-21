English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Donald Trump Offers Condolences on Sri Lanka Terror Attacks, Messes Up With Death Toll
The US leader erroneously wrote that '138 million people' were killed in the attacks.
File photo of US President Donald Trump (Image: AP)
Loading...
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Sunday offered "heartfelt condolences" to the people of Sri Lanka after a series of deadly explosions at churches and hotels in the island nation killed more than 180 people.
"Heartfelt condolences from the people of the United States to the people of Sri Lanka on the horrible terrorist attacks on churches and hotels," he tweeted. "We stand ready to help!"
The US leader erroneously wrote that "138 million people" were killed in the attacks.
"Heartfelt condolences from the people of the United States to the people of Sri Lanka on the horrible terrorist attacks on churches and hotels," he tweeted. "We stand ready to help!"
The US leader erroneously wrote that "138 million people" were killed in the attacks.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
-
Saturday 20 April , 2019
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
Saturday 20 April , 2019 Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Friday 19 April , 2019 Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sri Lanka Bomb Blasts: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Among Others Express Grief
- Asian Weightlifting Championship: Mirabai Chanu Lifts Personal Best But Misses Out on Bronze
- Asian Athletics Championships: Dutee Chand Breaks National Record in Women’s 100m, Hima Das Injured
- Did You Know? In Australia, a Beer is Named After Sourav Ganguly
- PUBG Mobile Recognizes Plane Disappearing Glitch, Says Fix is on The Way
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results