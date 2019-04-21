Donald Trump Offers Condolences on Sri Lanka Terror Attacks, Messes Up With Death Toll

US President Donald Trump on Sunday offered "heartfelt condolences" to the people of Sri Lanka after a series of deadly explosions at churches and hotels in the island nation killed more than 180 people."Heartfelt condolences from the people of the United States to the people of Sri Lanka on the horrible terrorist attacks on churches and hotels," he tweeted. "We stand ready to help!"The US leader erroneously wrote that "138 million people" were killed in the attacks.