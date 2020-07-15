WORLD

Trump Only Wants North Korea Summit if Real Progress Possible: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US election was approaching and President Donald Trump only wanted to engage with North Korea if there was likelihood of real progress.

  • Reuters Washington
  • Last Updated: July 15, 2020, 9:46 PM IST
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared on Wednesday to pour cold water on the possibility of another US summit with North Korea, saying the US election was approaching and President Donald Trump only wanted to engage if there was likelihood of real progress.

Pompeo also told a livestreamed interview with The Hill that the North Koreans had "chosen at this point time not to engage in a way that can lead to a potential solution."

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, said last week that another summit between him and Trump was unlikely this year, but "a surprise thing may still happen."

