Trump Open to Another Coronavirus Relief Package, Says White House

US President Donald Trump is open to another economic relief package in response to the coronavirus pandemic and remains in favor of a payroll tax holiday, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said on Monday.

"There are several things he wants, a payroll tax holiday was one of them, because that directly advantages low-income workers," McEnany said at a media briefing.

In terms of the coronavirus, she said the United States was "heading in a positive direction."

McEnany said new cases of coronavirus have stabilized and many are being identified through proactive monitoring and testing for asymptomatic cases.

Last month, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed a $3 trillion (2.36 trillion pounds) economic aid bill, but Trump has promised to veto it if reaches his desk.

The U.S. economy entered recession in February as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a private economics research group said on Monday.