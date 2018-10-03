English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Scary Time for Young Men': Trump Openly Mocks Kavanaugh Accuser After Rare Restraint
It was a striking change of tactic after the US president had opted to show restraint towards Christine Blasey Ford.
File photo of Donald Trump
Washington: Donald Trump on Tuesday openly mocked a university professor who has accused his Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault, joking about her inability to remember details surrounding the night of the alleged attack.
It was a striking change of tactic after the US president had opted to show restraint towards Christine Blasey Ford, and called her a "very credible witness" during her Senate testimony against Judge Brett Kavanaugh last week.
"I had one beer, right?" Trump said, apparently re-enacting Blasey Ford's questioning by a Senate panel as he addressed supporters at a campaign rally in Mississippi.
"'How did you get home?' I don't remember. 'How did you get there?' I don't remember. 'Where was the place?' I don't remember. 'How many years ago was it?' I don't know. I don't know. I don't know. I don't know.
"'What neighborhood was it in?' I don't know. 'Where's the house?' I don't know. 'Upstairs, downstairs, where was it?' I don't know. But I had one beer. That's the only thing I remember. And a man's life is in tatters. A man's life is shattered."
In her poignant testimony before the Senate judicial committee last Thursday, Blasey Ford said she was "100 percent" sure Kavanaugh had attacked and attempted to rape her in the summer of 1982, when they were both high school students attending a party.
A defiant Kavanaugh came out with guns blazing, insisting the assault never happened, accusing Democrats of destroying his reputation and condemning his confirmation battle as a "national disgrace."
