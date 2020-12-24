News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»Trump Pardons Former Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort and Son-in-law's Father in Another Round of Clemency Action
1-MIN READ

Trump Pardons Former Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort and Son-in-law's Father in Another Round of Clemency Action

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, after stepping off Marine One. Trump is returning from Camp David. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, after stepping off Marine One. Trump is returning from Camp David. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and soninlaw's father in another round of clemency action.

Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and son-in-law’s father in another round of clemency action.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...