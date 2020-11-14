News18 Logo

Trump Predicts Coronavirus Vaccine Will Be Widely Available As Soon As April

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he expects a coronavirus vaccine to be available for the entire population as soon as April, amid a crush of new infections of the deadly disease that has pushed daily case counts to record highs.

In his first public remarks in over a week following his election loss to Democratic challenge Joe Biden, Trump also said he expects an emergency use authorization for Pzifer’s vaccine “extremely soon.”

  • First Published: November 14, 2020, 3:21 IST
