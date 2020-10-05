Trump, Prince Charles, Tom Hanks: A Look at Famous Names Hit by Covid-19

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump waves to members of the media as he leaves the White House to go to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after he tested positive for COVID-19 in Washington. Trump told the world that he and first lady Melania Trump had contracted COVID-19 in a tweet at 12:54 a.m. Friday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

From world leaders and royals to sports stars and artists, the coronavirus has hit millions around the world, including the rich and famous.

Here is a roundup of high-profile figures affected by coronavirus.

Latest Cases

Donald Trump: The US president tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, upending the already tense US election, but was described by his doctor as feeling "well" and able to perform his duties while quarantining.

Trump, 74, first announced on Twitter that he and First Lady Melania Trump, 50, had tested positive. "We will get through this TOGETHER!" he wrote.

After being admitted to a military hospital near Washington, his doctors said on Sunday he "continued to improve" adding that he could be discharged within days.

Silvio Berlusconi: The former Italian premier tested positive for Covid-19 last month after returning from a holiday at his luxury villa in Sardinia.

The 84-year-old media tycoon was treated for a lung infection at San Raffaele hospital in Milan where he was admitted on September 3. He was released on September 14.

Usain Bolt: The Jamaican sprint king Bolt announced August 24 on Instagram that he had gone into quarantine while awaiting results of a test. Two days later his agent confirmed that the eight-time Olympic gold medallist tested positive for the coronavirus, but was not showing any symptoms.

Neymar: Brazilian footballer Neymar was one of three Paris Saint-Germain stars to contract the coronavirus apparently during a holiday in Ibiza. He later posted a picture on Instagram showing him and his son grinning, with the caption: "Thank you for your messages. We're all fine!"

Kylian Mbappe: Mbappe on September 7 followed Neymar to become the seventh Paris Saint-Germain player to contract the virus. He took part in that evening's training session before learning the result of his test.

Raoni Metuktire: One of the most famous defenders of the Amazon rainforest, indigenous chief Metuktire, left hospital on September 4 after a stay of several days for Covid-19. In his nineties, he recovered from a cardiac inflammation, a possible effect of the virus.

Dwayne Johnson: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, recently named the world's top-paid actor for the second year running, said on Instagram on September 3 he was positive. He urged his 196 million Instagram followers to wear masks and avoid "politicising" the pandemic.

Earlier cases

Boris Johnson: Britain's Prime Minister Johnson was discharged from hospital on April 12, where he spent a week for Covid-19, including three days in intensive care. After two weeks' convalescence he went back to work.

Novak Djokovic: World number one tennis champion Djokovic revealed on June 23 he had been infected. He had just organized a charity tournament despite the pandemic.

Marianne Faithfull: Faithfull, 73, the 1960s icon and celebrated singer-songwriter, was discharged from hospital on April 22, 22 days after being admitted with symptoms of coronavirus.

Prince Charles: Britain's Prince Charles and Prince Albert II of Monaco both tested positive but only showed mild symptoms.

Tom Hanks: Oscar-winning actor Hanks and his wife, actress and singer Rita Wilson, recovered from Covid-19 and returned home to Los Angeles after being quarantined for two weeks in Australia in March.

Deceased

Manu Dibango: The veteran Afro-jazz star from Cameroun was the first international figure to die from Covid-19, succumbing on March 24 aged 86.

Terrence McNally: The revered American playwright also died on March 24, aged 81.

Pape Diouf: Senegal's Diouf, 68, ex-president of French football club Olympique de Marseille, died on March 31 in Dakar.

Ellis Marsalis: The jazz great died on April 1 aged 85 after contracting the virus.

Luis Sepulveda: The best-selling exiled Chilean writer, 70, died on April 16 at a hospital in Spain six weeks after testing positive.

Lee Konitz: The American jazz saxophonist died on April 17 aged 92.

Paulinho Paiakan: Indigenous leader Paiakan, one of the biggest defenders of the Amazonian rainforest, died aged 65, it was announced on June 17.

Kenzo Takada: Japan's most famous fashion designer and founder of the global Kenzo brand died on October 4 at the American Hospital of Paris.