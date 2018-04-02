English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Trump, Putin Discussed Meeting in 'Not-too-distant Future’: White House
The White House has so far not confirmed the meeting between the two leaders except for saying that Trump has proposed that the two leaders meet soon.
US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam in 2017. (Image: Reuters)
Washington: US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have discussed a bilateral meeting at a number of potential venues, including the White House, a presidential spokesman said on Monday.
"As the President himself confirmed on March 20, hours after his last call with President Putin, the two had discussed a bilateral meeting in the 'not-too-distant future' at a number of potential venues, including the White House. We have nothing further to add at this time," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.
Sanders' statement came amidst reports from Moscow quoting a top Kremlin aide that Trump proposed a White House summit when he called Putin last month, prior to the mass expulsion of Russian diplomats from the US.
"Trump proposed holding a meeting at the White House in Washington," Putin's top foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov told reporters in Moscow.
The White House has so far not confirmed the meeting between the two leaders except for saying that Trump has proposed that the two leaders meet soon.
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
