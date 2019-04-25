English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Trump Questions Biden's Intelligence to Wage Winning Primary Bid
Donald Trump took a dig at Joe Biden calling him "sleepy Joe" and expressing doubts over his decision to contest against him.
File photo of US president Donald Trump. (Reuters)
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday cast doubt on Joe Biden's mental capacity for a successful primary campaign as the seasoned Democrat became the latest to join the 2020 race for the White House.
"Welcome to the race, Sleepy Joe. I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign," Trump said on Twitter.
"It will be nasty - you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate!" (AFP)
