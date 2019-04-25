Take the pledge to vote

Trump Questions Biden's Intelligence to Wage Winning Primary Bid

Donald Trump took a dig at Joe Biden calling him "sleepy Joe" and expressing doubts over his decision to contest against him.

AFP

Updated:April 25, 2019, 8:56 PM IST
File photo of US president Donald Trump. (Reuters)
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday cast doubt on Joe Biden's mental capacity for a successful primary campaign as the seasoned Democrat became the latest to join the 2020 race for the White House.

"Welcome to the race, Sleepy Joe. I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign," Trump said on Twitter.

"It will be nasty - you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate!" (AFP)
