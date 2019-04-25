Trump Questions Biden's Intelligence to Wage Winning Primary Bid

: US President Donald Trump on Thursday cast doubt on Joe Biden's mental capacity for a successful primary campaign as the seasoned Democrat became the latest to join the 2020 race for the White House."Welcome to the race, Sleepy Joe. I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign," Trump said on Twitter."It will be nasty - you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate!" (AFP)