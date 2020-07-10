WORLD

1-MIN READ

Trump Rally in New Hampshire Postponed by Week or Two, White House Cites Tropical Storm

US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the BOK Center, on June 20, 2020, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Tropical Storm Fay was expected to sweep across the heavily populated northeastern United States on Friday, bringing moderate to heavy rains and the potential for some flooding, the National Weather Service said.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: July 10, 2020, 10:11 PM IST
Share this:

A campaign rally for President Donald Trump set for Saturday in New Hampshire has been postponed by a "week or two" because of a tropical storm off the East Coast, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Friday.

The rally had been set for Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Saturday.

Tropical Storm Fay was expected to sweep across the heavily populated northeastern United States on Friday, bringing moderate to heavy rains and the potential for some flooding, the National Weather Service said.

