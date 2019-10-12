Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Trump Ready to Activate 'Very Significant' Sanctions against Turkey after Its Offensive in Syria

The development came after the Pentagon said that Ankara's military incursion into northeastern Syria was damaging US-Turkey relations, adding that the US was not abandoning its Kurdish partners.

AFP

Updated:October 12, 2019, 12:01 AM IST
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)

Washington: US President Donald Trump is to authorise wide-ranging sanctions aimed at dissuading Turkey from further offensive military action in northeastern Syria, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday.

Addressing reporters at the White House, Mnuchin said Trump was poised to sign an executive order approving "very significant new sanctions authorities" -- but that the United States was not yet "activating" the measures.

"These are very powerful sanctions. We hope we don't have to use them but we can shut down the Turkish economy if we need to," Mnuchin said.

His comments came after the Pentagon on Friday said that Ankara's military incursion into northeastern Syria was damaging US-Turkey relations, adding that the US was not abandoning its Kurdish partners.

"We have not abandoned the Kurds, let me be clear about that," US Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters at the Pentagon. "Nobody green-lighted this operation by Turkey, just the opposite. We pushed back very hard at all levels for the Turks not to commence this operation."

Turkey stepped up its air and artillery strikes on Kurdish militia in northeast Syria on Friday, escalating an offensive that has drawn warnings of humanitarian catastrophe and turned Republican lawmakers against US President Donald Trump.

The Kurdish YPG is the main fighting element of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) which have acted as the principal allies of the United States in a campaign that recaptured territory held by the Islamic State group.

The SDF now holds most of the territory that once made up Islamic State's "caliphate" in Syria, and has been keeping thousands of Islamic State fighters in jail and tens of thousands of their family members in camps.

Esper said he had spoken with his Turkish counterpart about the harm the Turkish incursion was having on relations between the United States and Turkey, which are NATO allies.

During the same briefing, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said there were no signs that Turkey was going to stop its offensive, though the Turkish ground incursion had been limited for now.

