Trump Renews Threat to Close US Border With Mexico if Situtation 'Gets Out of Control'
The US President also warned that the move would hurt Mexico's trade with the United States.
File image of US President Donald Trump. (Photo: Reuters)
Palm Beach: US President Donald Trump on Thursday renewed a threat to close the US-Mexico border if the situation there gets out of control and warned it would hurt Mexico's trade with the United States.
"If we find that it gets to a level where we are going to lose control or where people are going to start getting hurt, we will close entry into the country for a period of time until we can get it under control," he told reporters.
"The whole border. I mean the whole border. Mexico will not be able to sell their cars into the United States where they make so many cars," he said.
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
