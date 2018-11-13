GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Trump Ridicules France's Macron over 'Very Low Approval Rating'

Trump said the French president only suggested creating a European army to "get onto another subject."

AFP

Updated:November 13, 2018, 7:19 PM IST
Trump Ridicules France's Macron over 'Very Low Approval Rating'
French President Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump during a meeting at the White House. (Reuters file photo)
Washington: US President Donald Trump mocked Emmanuel Macron Tuesday for his "very low" 26 percent approval rating, saying the French president only suggested creating a European army to "get onto another subject."

"The problem is that Emmanuel suffers from a very low Approval Rating in France," Trump tweeted after criticizing Macron for advocating a European army to protect the continent from Russia, China and the United States.

"By the way, there is no country more Nationalist than France, very proud people-and rightfully so!" the US leader tweeted. "MAKE FRANCE GREAT AGAIN!"
