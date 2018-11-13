English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Trump Ridicules France's Macron over 'Very Low Approval Rating'
Trump said the French president only suggested creating a European army to "get onto another subject."
French President Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump during a meeting at the White House. (Reuters file photo)
Loading...
Washington: US President Donald Trump mocked Emmanuel Macron Tuesday for his "very low" 26 percent approval rating, saying the French president only suggested creating a European army to "get onto another subject."
"The problem is that Emmanuel suffers from a very low Approval Rating in France," Trump tweeted after criticizing Macron for advocating a European army to protect the continent from Russia, China and the United States.
"By the way, there is no country more Nationalist than France, very proud people-and rightfully so!" the US leader tweeted. "MAKE FRANCE GREAT AGAIN!"
"The problem is that Emmanuel suffers from a very low Approval Rating in France," Trump tweeted after criticizing Macron for advocating a European army to protect the continent from Russia, China and the United States.
"By the way, there is no country more Nationalist than France, very proud people-and rightfully so!" the US leader tweeted. "MAKE FRANCE GREAT AGAIN!"
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Teejay Writes Open Letter to Makers, Asks Why Karanvir is 'Ridiculed' Every Weekend
- Sony WH-1000XM3 Review: The Bose QuietComfort 35 II is Under Serious Threat, And it is Too Close to Call
- Do You Know What Stan Lee's Catchphrase 'Excelsior' Really Means?
- Samsung W2019 Flip Phone With Two 4.2-Inch S-AMOLED Touch Displays Launched
- Crazy in Love? The Japanese Man 'Married' to a Hologram
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...