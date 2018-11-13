Trump Ridicules France's Macron over 'Very Low Approval Rating'

US President Donald Trump mocked Emmanuel Macron Tuesday for his "very low" 26 percent approval rating, saying the French president only suggested creating a European army to "get onto another subject.""The problem is that Emmanuel suffers from a very low Approval Rating in France," Trump tweeted after criticizing Macron for advocating a European army to protect the continent from Russia, China and the United States."By the way, there is no country more Nationalist than France, very proud people-and rightfully so!" the US leader tweeted. "MAKE FRANCE GREAT AGAIN!"