News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»Trump Says Barr Resigning, Will Leave Before Christmas
1-MIN READ

Trump Says Barr Resigning, Will Leave Before Christmas

Trump Says Barr Resigning, Will Leave Before Christmas

Attorney General William Barr, one of President Donald Trumps staunchest allies, is resigning amid lingering tension with the president over the presidents baseless claims of election fraud and the investigation into presidentelect Joe Bidens son.

WASHINGTON: Attorney General William Barr, one of President Donald Trumps staunchest allies, is resigning amid lingering tension with the president over the presidents baseless claims of election fraud and the investigation into president-elect Joe Bidens son.

Barr went to the White House on Monday, where Trump said he submitted his letter of resignation. As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family, Trump tweeted.

Trump has publicly expressed his anger about Barrs statement to The Associated Press earlier this month that the Justice Department had found no widespread election fraud that would change the outcome of the election. Trump has also been angry that the Justice Department did not publicly announce it was investigating Hunter Biden ahead of the election, despite department policy against such a pronouncement.

Trump said Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, whom he labeled an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...