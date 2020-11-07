News18 Logo

Trump Says Biden 'Should Not Wrongfully Claim' Presidency, Warns of 'Legal Proceedings' Ahead

US Presidential Elections 2020 has Donald Trump facing off Democrat challenger Joe Biden | Image credit: Reuters

Trump himself has repeatedly claimed that he won Tuesday's election, despite vote counts pointing strongly to him being made a one-term president.

President Donald Trump on Friday told challenger Joe Biden not to "wrongfully claim" the White House as incomplete returns from the presidential election showed the Democrat close to an insurmountable lead.

"Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning!" Trump tweeted.

Trump himself has repeatedly claimed that he won Tuesday's election, despite vote counts pointing strongly to him being made a one-term president.


