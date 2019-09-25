Trump Says Boris Johnson 'Not Going Anywhere' After SC Rules Parliament Suspension Unlawful
US President Donald Trump also said that it took a man such as Boris Johnson to get Brexit done and that Brexit had to be done.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York City, New York, U.S., September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
New York: US President Donald Trump dismissed British opposition demands that Prime Minister Boris Johnson resign after the Supreme Court ruled he had acted unlawfully.
Asked by reporters about calls for Johnson to resign, Trump said: "I'll tell you, I know him well, he’s not going anywhere."
Johnson said: "No, no, no."
"Tomorrow is another day in parliament," Johnson added.
Trump said it took a man such as Johnson to get Brexit done and that Brexit had to be done.
On the court decision, Johnson said: "I disagree profoundly with what they had to say. I think it was entirely right to go ahead with a plan for a Queen’s speech."
"Frankly we need to get on with Brexit," he said. "Whether they voted to Leave or Remain they want to get this thing done by October 31 and that’s what we’re going to do."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Know the Viral 'Blinking Man' Gif? The Real Person Behind Is Now Using It For a Good Cause
- Here's Why Salman Khan is Not Happy with Bigg Boss 13 Venue
- Surveen Chawla Opens up on Facing Casting Couch, Says Directors Wanted to See Her Cleavage, Thighs
- An Ancient Underwater Dinosaur Could Do the Breast Stroke Better than All of Us
- Not Just Dogs, Study Reveals Cats Too Can Form Intense Bonds with Humans