Trump Says 'Brave' US Troops in Afghanistan Should Be 'Home by Christmas'

The United States should have its remaining contingent of troops in Afghanistan home before the end of the year, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.

On Twitter, Trump said, "We should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas!"

The United States will reduce its troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 early next year, national security adviser Robert O’Brien said on Wednesday, offering greater detail about the pace and scope of the drawdown from America’s longest war.

A landmark deal between the United States and the Taliban in February said that foreign forces will leave Afghanistan by May 2021 in exchange for counter-terrorism guarantees from the Taliban, which agreed to negotiate a permanent ceasefire and a power-sharing formula with the Afghan government.

President Donald Trump and other officials have said that the United States will go down to between 4,000 and 5,000 troops in Afghanistan around November.