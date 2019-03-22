English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Trump Says China Trade Deal 'Will Probably Happen'
'Our deal is coming along very well. We'll see what happens,' Trump told Fox Business Network. 'I think the deal will probably happen. I think they need it very badly,' he said.
File photo of US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Image: AP)
Washington: US President Donald Trump said trade negotiations with China were progressing and a final agreement "will probably happen," adding that his call for tariffs to remain on Chinese imported good for some time did not mean talks were in trouble.
Trump, in a television interview aired on Friday, also said he expected to keep a 25 percent tariff on the European automobile sector amid separate ongoing trade talks with the European Union.
"Our deal is coming along very well. We'll see what happens," Trump told Fox Business Network. "I think the deal will probably happen. I think they need it very badly."
Asked about his remarks earlier this week about US tariffs on Chinese goods staying in place for a period of time and whether that meant there was a snag in the negotiations, Trump told Fox Business Network, "No, not at all."
Trump then segued to the European auto sector. "We get a 25 percent tariff on that segment - that's our best segment by far. And yes, we will absolutely be able to keep it - not only keep it going, I really think we have tremendous potential," he told the network in the interview, which was taped on Thursday.
