News18 English
World
1-min read

Trump Says Could 'Certainly' Ask Chinese President Xi Jinping to Investigate Joe Biden

Trump told reporters at the White House that Ukraine should probe the frontrunning Democratic presidential hopeful and his son, Hunter Biden — and that China should follow suit.

AFP

Updated:October 3, 2019, 8:45 PM IST
Trump Says Could 'Certainly' Ask Chinese President Xi Jinping to Investigate Joe Biden
File photo of US President Donald Trump.

Washington: Donald Trump said Thursday he would "certainly" think about approaching Chinese leader Xi Jinping to investigate the US president's domestic political rival Joe Biden.

Trump told reporters at the White House Ukraine should probe the frontrunning Democratic presidential hopeful and his son, Hunter Biden -- and that China should follow suit.

"Certainly — something we can start thinking about," the president said of asking China to get involved. "If it were me I would recommend that they start an investigation into the Bidens," he added.

Trump provoked a firestorm of outrage and triggered an impeachment probe after it emerged that he had asked Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the Bidens. It is illegal to ask for foreign help in a US election.

