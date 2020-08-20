Trump says directing Pompeo to notify U.N. of intent to 'snapback' Iran sanctions

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he is directing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to notify the United Nations Security Council that the United States intends to restore virtually all previously suspended U.N. sanctions on Iran.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Pompeo will likely travel to New York on Thursday to seek a return of all U.N. sanctions on Iran and meet with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, diplomats and a U.N. official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor