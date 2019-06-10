English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Trump Says Federal Reserve is 'Very, Very Destructive' to Economy
Donald Trump said the Fed has put him at a disadvantage in the trade conflict with China, where President Xi Jinping can direct the central bank and offset the impact of the tariffs Trump imposed on $250 billion in Chinese goods.
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Image : AP)
Loading...
Washington: President Donald Trump said Monday the US central bank has been "very, very destructive" to the economy by raising interest rates too quickly.
Trump has repeatedly criticised the Federal Reserve and called on the independent policymakers to lower the benchmark interest rate but he said in an interview with CNBC "they certainly didn't listen to me because they made a big mistake. They raised interest rates far too fast." He said the Fed has put him at a disadvantage in the trade conflict with China, where President Xi Jinping can direct the central bank and offset the impact of the tariffs Trump imposed on $250 billion in Chinese goods.
"We should be entitled to have a fair playing field, but even without a fair playing field — because our Fed is very, very destructive to us — even without a fair playing field, we're winning, because the tariffs are putting us at a tremendous competitive advantage," he said.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has consistently said the independent central bank does not allow political pressure to sway its decisions.
The Fed, which will announce its next policy decision next week, increased the key policy rate four times last year, but Powell this year has stressed that they will be patient to see how the economy develops, especially given the impact of Trump's trade war with China.
However, as the US economy shows signs of slowing, more and more economists -- and one voting member of the Fed's policy committee -- now say the next move will be to cut rates to support growth, possibly this year.
"Don't forget, the head of the Fed in China is President Xi. He's the president of China. He also is the head of the Fed. He can do whatever he wants," said Trump, who has named three of the five Fed board members to their posts, including Powell.
The US leader continues to claim the tariffs, which he has used as a weapon in disputes over trade policy, national security and immigration, "are a beautiful thing" because they are payments from a foreign government that are a boon to US coffers, when in fact they are paid by US consumers and businesses.
But even so "China is getting absolutely decimated" by US actions, he said.
Trump has repeatedly criticised the Federal Reserve and called on the independent policymakers to lower the benchmark interest rate but he said in an interview with CNBC "they certainly didn't listen to me because they made a big mistake. They raised interest rates far too fast." He said the Fed has put him at a disadvantage in the trade conflict with China, where President Xi Jinping can direct the central bank and offset the impact of the tariffs Trump imposed on $250 billion in Chinese goods.
"We should be entitled to have a fair playing field, but even without a fair playing field — because our Fed is very, very destructive to us — even without a fair playing field, we're winning, because the tariffs are putting us at a tremendous competitive advantage," he said.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has consistently said the independent central bank does not allow political pressure to sway its decisions.
The Fed, which will announce its next policy decision next week, increased the key policy rate four times last year, but Powell this year has stressed that they will be patient to see how the economy develops, especially given the impact of Trump's trade war with China.
However, as the US economy shows signs of slowing, more and more economists -- and one voting member of the Fed's policy committee -- now say the next move will be to cut rates to support growth, possibly this year.
"Don't forget, the head of the Fed in China is President Xi. He's the president of China. He also is the head of the Fed. He can do whatever he wants," said Trump, who has named three of the five Fed board members to their posts, including Powell.
The US leader continues to claim the tariffs, which he has used as a weapon in disputes over trade policy, national security and immigration, "are a beautiful thing" because they are payments from a foreign government that are a boon to US coffers, when in fact they are paid by US consumers and businesses.
But even so "China is getting absolutely decimated" by US actions, he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
-
Sunday 09 June , 2019
PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
Sunday 09 June , 2019 PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Friday 07 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
Thursday 06 June , 2019 Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
Thursday 06 June , 2019 Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mouni Roy, Vahbiz Dorabjee Congratulate Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen on Their Wedding
- 'How I Met My Wife': This Guy's Love Story is Straight Out of a Romcom
- PUBG Mobile: Here are Five Tips to Improve Your Shooting Skills
- AIFF Announces Intercontinental Cup 2019 Fixtures: India Open Tournament vs Tajikistan
- Mumbai Student Achieves Rare Feat, Scores 35 Marks in All Subjects in SSC Exam
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results